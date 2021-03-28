I wish there was Wifi in heaven….

I admit that I felt like his friend without knowing him. He was the philosopher of Twitter. Every sentence I wrote suited me like a glove, it made me think.

From reading it so much, I became his fan like the rest of the millions of people who followed him on Twitter.

One day the news came to Univision: Alberto Ciurana was going to be our boss.

Yes, the Twitter philosopher, who until then was Televisa’s Vice President of Programming, would now be in charge of the Presidency of Programming and Content for Univision and would oversee the entire Entertainment Department to which I belonged.

The first thing that struck me when I met him in person was his easy smile. And that in the face of a boss is always a quality. Beto, as we started calling him as soon as he gave us confidence, quickly went from being our boss to being our great leader.

Every morning he stopped by the “Despierta América” studio to greet us. It was the closest thing to our audience. He would get excited when greeting Thalia or Eugenio Derbez, he would take photos with the characters of Sesame Street, and he was the first to give the go-ahead to the tasty recipes that were prepared on the show.

On the day of the delivery of the first Emmy Award for which we were nominated, he accompanied us to Los Angeles. We were convinced that we were going to win and we entered the place believing that we would leave there with the trophy in hand.

That night the ego set us up and we lost. Beto got up very sad.

An hour later we alleviate the sadness all together by eating tacos.

This was Alberto Ciurana: passionate, competitive, curious and loyal to his people.

He loved teaming up.

From a young age he was destined to learn the art of entertaining. His first teacher was Raúl Velasco in “Siempre Domingo”. Many years later he became the head of the Saturday entertainment teacher: Don Francisco. When Cristina Saralegui became the Queen of the Talk Show 30 years ago, it was Beto himself who launched her show in Mexico. His list of friends was the closest thing to the history of Spanish television: Chespirito, Emilio Estefan, Dona Florinda, Thalia …

He knew them all and they all knew him.

When I decided to publish my first book, “The Woman of my Dreams”, it was Alberto Ciurana who gave me permission to do so. An email with just one word: “Go ahead!” It was the passport to my new life as a writer. Months later, Beto resigned from Univision and returned to Mexico. The day of the launch of “The Woman of my Dreams”, she traveled to Miami to accompany me from the front row of Books and Books. I appreciated it so much.

We never stopped talking and his phrases continued to improve my life. Many times I told him that he should write a book… The day we won the first Emmy, Beto was the happiest and the first to congratulate us.

Those who were close to him say that Beto, who was head of Tv Azteca’s Content and Distribution, was living the best years of his life personally and professionally. During the pandemic, he told me that he was taking great care of himself.

“At this point being alive and working is the biggest profit in this world,” he wrote to me on February 12.

On Wednesday March 10, Beto wrote the last post of his life without knowing it. He had no magic phrases. He announced that he had covid and that ironically he had been vaccinated the Friday before.

(It should be clarified that more than two weeks must pass after the second dose of the vaccine to be immunized against Covid and three weeks if the vaccine has a single dose).

On March 23, the great philosopher of Twitter left this world. Beto left us and his millions of followers cried for him on the networks while we thanked him.

Sandra Smester, her great friend and right hand, Director of Azteca 1, could not better describe the loss: “The history of television and content lost a great leader, a passionate genius, an inveterate lover of this great industry.”

I pictured him up there with his big smile.

Instagram and Twitter, down here, won’t be the same without it.

I wish there was Wifi in heaven….