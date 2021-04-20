“I wish that everything that is going to happen is for the good of football”

04/20/2021

The coach of Sevilla, Julen lopetegui, referred this Tuesday to the announcement made about the creation of a new European Super League, made up of twelve of the most powerful clubs on the continent, and said that it does not have much information about it and that it wishes that “everything that is going to happen in football is for the good of football itself “.

Lopetegui, in his press appearance prior to the LaLiga match that Sevilla will play in Valencia on Wednesday against Levante, he was asked for his opinion on the matter and stressed that he was “going to be very prudent” on this matter.

“I do not have all the information and I think there is a lot of uncertainty. I am focused on the Levante game. There are people who will have more information. All I want is that everything that is going to happen in football is for the good of football itself “.