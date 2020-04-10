Jerry Stackhouse, a scorer who passed without penalty or glory through the NBA between the late 1990s and 2000s, spoke about his experience playing with the last Michael Jordan, the Washington Wizards, at 40. The guard does not exactly have good memories of sharing the court with the best basketball player of all time.

In all honesty, I wish I hadn’t been through the Wizards. I was in Detroit on a team that was growing and when it seemed like we could do something important, they sent me to Washington. It was difficult playing with someone who was your idol (Michael Jordan) but at the time was no better than me. I, at that point, was better. And the game kept going through him, ”Stackhouse said.

The guard, who two seasons earlier had averaged 30 points per game in Detroit, accuses Jordan of halting its progression and of preventing that team from reaching the Play-Offs. “Doug Collins (the coach at the time), and I have nothing against him, on the contrary, he tried to correct some of the things that he believed he had not done well with Jordan in Chicago. So we basically did what Jordan wanted. We started well, but he didn’t like it because I was the benchmark in attack. Jordan wanted more clarification on the post, and that’s what we started to do. Things took a dynamic that ended up not liking me at all“He added.

Stackhouse, who retired in 2013 without earning an NBA title, averaged 16.9 points per game over eight different teams throughout his career. “I lost some of the adoration I had felt for him until then. I wish I had never played with Jordan », settled.