I will work in alliance rather than in confrontation with the federal government: Maru Campos

MEXICO CITY.- The virtual winner of the Chihuahua gubernatorial elections, Maru Campus indicated that she will seek to positively treat the relationship with the federal government.

In an interview for Imagen Multicast with Francisco Zea, the candidate for the “Nos Une Chihuahua” coalition, made up of PAN and PRD, referred to the distance with which she achieved her advantage over the other candidates.

To get to that distance of course there had to be a lot of work involved. And a lot of resilience, and now there are many shields in place because the war was very hard, it was a war just like that ”. When asked if the war was at home, he specified: “That’s why I’m telling you. Well, sometimes those at home are harder than those outside. ”

Regarding the fact that, despite everything, they could not download it, he said: “with everything and everything, neither the legal nor the political; Nor, was there a person out there, a national leader, who told me: nothing else that they don’t try to unhinge you, if they couldn’t, on the one hand, they are going to try to unhinge you. And well, no, neither. The truth is that I am very grateful to the Chihuahuas, because they were very supportive throughout the process. And yesterday, the truth is that they came out to vote in an impressive way. Here in the capital you would see the three-hour lines; people made two, three hours to vote, in the middle of the sun. This has not been seen in Chihuahua for a long time, and the same was true throughout the state, except in Ciudad Juárez, unfortunately. But, the Juarenses were there. And the best way to thank them is, obviously, to create a good government that represents them and keeps their hope alive. ”

Regarding her legal situation, Maru Campos replied that her lawyers are working to resolve the process.

My legal situation is right now, well, a judicial process has started and right now they are in charge, my lawyers have been in charge for these two months and we are going to continue working on this judicial process. I want to tell you that I am not going to take refuge in the jurisdiction of the governor, that the Chihuahuas are going to have a governor free of any legal situation, and that we are going to finish it before the month of September. There are no elements, and then there are ways to end that matter now. The important thing is that this matter is no longer in the State Attorney General’s Office, and that is why he wanted it to be linked to the process so that it could also be handled by the Judicial Power. As there are no elements, then there are ways to seek termination in the Judiciary. ”

When asked if Javier Corral is kept, the current governor, Maru Campos said: “Well no, the truth is that it would be very crude, it would be useless to dedicate my forces to Javier Corral when the Chihuahuas today are suffering from insecurity, health, lack of income, lack of economy due to the pandemic and the recession, and so on. Then no. The truth is that I am here very clear what my objective is, my agenda is public policy, and the Chihuahuas are the Chihuahuas, and I am focused on that destination, to fulfill them. ”

On how his relationship with the federal government will be, he stated that “I am aware that I have to work in partnership, in communication, in management, rather than in confrontation. Well, well, we are seeing how the relationship evolves, but from the outset I want to do it in a positive way, and now I will see how it evolves ”.

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

sarr