05/03/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Borussia Dortmund side, Mateu morey, has suffered a serious injury to his right knee that will force him to undergo surgery in the coming days, as he himself confirmed on his social networks: “Unfortunately, I have to undergo surgery and I will work hard to recover stronger. The road to recovery begins now.”.

The Spaniard, who entered the game after the hour of play, slipped and his knee was nailed on the field of play. The club has not reported the severity of the injury and it is unknown how long the player will be out of the coach’s plans.

Borussia Dortmund beat Kiel in the DFB Pokal semifinals and will play the final against Leipzig next May 13. After the elimination in the Champions League, the Germans only have the final cup and seal your qualification for the Champions League in the regular tournament, where they currently march fifth to one point in the absence of three days for the outcome.

Absolute support from your peers

The chilling injury of the Spanish side has marked the German and European football news. Despite the win and access to the final cup by Borussia Dortmund, the team captain, Marco Reus, has recognized that the victory has been eclipsed by the injury of the side: “Unfortunately, Mateu has been seriously injured. This overshadows the victories. Everyone has seen that it is an ugly injury. Hopefully not, but it seems complicated.”.

Also Emre can He remembered the Spaniard once the tie was over, for the club’s media: “Our thoughts are with him, that is clear. He is a great boy, a great footballer. No matter how serious the injury, we are after him and we will support him.”.

On the Edin Terzic plans

The under 21 international was completing his season of consecration in the Bundeslisga. After leaving the lower categories of FC Barcelona in the summer of 2019, despite being trained at RCD Mallorca, the full-back signed for Borussia Dortmund and only participated in the final stretch of the season. However, In this course, the young Balearic had been counting on the confidence of Edin Terzic.

The former Barça player, who has a contract until 2024, has participated in a total of 24 matches this campaign and was even starter in the four qualifying rounds of the final phase of the Champions League, against Sevilla and Manchester City. He has distributed a total of three assists and has completed level performances that have made him enter the dynamics of the team.