“I will try to redeem myself from my last final in Barcelona”

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas He assured this Saturday, after overcoming the semifinals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, that in the final he will try to “redeem” the defeat he suffered in the 2018 title match.

“It feels great to go back to the final and I will try to redeem myself from the last time. That (in 2018) was an experience that I learned from playing a final against Nadal.”, recalled the number 5 in the world.

Hellenic, second seeded of the Barcelona tournament, got rid this Saturday, by a double 6-3, of the 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner, in a match in which he gave a “good and high level”.

“I was aggressive with the forehand and served well. Those are the things I did well. Going up to the net helped break the rhythm and show my opponent that I can do more than play from the baseline.”, he specified.

Tsitsipas, recent champion in Monte Carlo, awaits in the final the winner of the Spanish cross between Pablo Carreño and Rafael Nadal, while saying that he is “looking forward to playing with anyone”.

“Rafa is someone I respect a lot and I have always dreamed of beating him. The fact that he achieved it this year (in Australia) pushes me to demand even more of myself”, indicated the 5 of the world.

Whoever his rival is, the Greek wants to finish the final in Barcelona after having pushed “to the limits”, as he defined it, after having signed a good week in terms of “mental consistency”.

“The final is a great thing in a tournament and obviously you want to go to a final with the best memories in your head, knowing that you have been able to give your best performance and without regret. And that is what I want for tomorrow,” he observed.