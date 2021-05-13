“I will talk to him so that next year he returns to Alvalade”

05/13/2021 at 6:54 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, assured that his greatest wish is for the Portuguese to return to Sporting next season for TVI 24: “Tomorrow I will go to Turin and talk to him so that the year he plays there in Alvalade. I will convince him and he will still come back”.

The Portuguese, to whom He has one year left on his contract with Juventus, would be willing to leave Italian football after the bad season in Turin. Teams such as PSG or several MLS clubs would also be waiting for the forward’s decision to undertake his signing.

Andrea Pirlo’s team is not guaranteed a presence in the 2021/22 Champions League and it could be the key to the return of the star to the Portuguese league. The forward, at 36 years old, this season records 35 goals in 42 games and would be one of the signings of the summer market.

Sporting, meanwhile, has been proclaimed champion of the Primeira Liga after 17 years thus ousting Porto and Benfica, the two most successful clubs in the country. The victory by the minimum against Boavista has given them the title with two days remaining.

Nightmare in Turin

The Portuguese has registered large numbers in Turin, but the complicated situation of Juventus would have caused the player to distance himself from the rest of his teammates and the club. Andrea Pirlo’s men are fifth in Serie A and they do not depend on themselves to obtain the ticket to the maximum European competition.

The unexpected elimination against Porto set off alarms within the club, but the biggest illusion of the season is the Coppa Italia. Gasperini’s Atalanta awaits in the final on May 25 and It is the only option to add a title this course for the bianconeros.