“I will see his loss to Soderling”

The australian Alexei popyrin, from the previous phase, which beat the Italian Jannik Sinner, fourteenth favorite by 7-6 (5) and 6-2 to become the rival of Rafael Nadal In the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open, he said that he would have to review the defeat of the Spanish against the Swede Robin soderling at Roland Garros 2009 to get some apprenticeship.

“I’m just going to go out and have fun. He is the best of all time on clay. I would have preferred to play with him on grass or hard court but that can’t be here. I have to play with him on his favorite surface and he is the best on this surface and one of the best of all time. I have to go out there and have fun and put in a little tactics, maybe watch a little bit of his 2009 Roland Garros loss to Robin Soderling. Maybe I can get some clues there. ” Popyrin said.

The Sydney player, who this 2021 debuted his record by winning in Singapore, 76 of the ATP ranking, has never faced the Spanish.

“I see similarities with Soderling. I see a great serve and a great forehand. I hope I can do what he did although it will be difficult. We will see,” said the Australian.

“I’m not going to go out thinking that I’m going to lose. I’m going to give everything, fight. With the belief that I can play because I have the level to play with him even on his favorite surface and that he plays at home. Everything is in his favor at right now but I don’t mind being the loser. I’ve been the loser for much of my career, “said Popyrin, who has exceeded his expectations in Madrid.

“To be honest at the beginning of the week I was not very confident on the clay courts because I did not have good results in previous tournaments. I had games that I had to have won. All the ones I lost were in three sets minus one. They were tight. This week I did not have the slightest confidence especially playing the previous one. Now I have recovered my confidence, “he said.

Popyrin was happy for his victory against the Italian Jannik Sinner, one of the fittest players on the course. “I came to the game with confidence. I did not enter thinking that I would lose or that it would take me off the track. I think my game is at the level of the players who are in the top twenty. It is only a matter of time,” warned the Australian.