If we turn on the radio we hear the mythical voices of the Dynamic Duo, if we look out on the balcony we hear it on everyone’s lips and, if we connect to social networks, we hear it again in its original format or performed by both amateur and professional musicians.

We are talking about ‘Resistiré’, the famous 1988 song that, more than thirty years after its release, has gone from being an eighties song to becoming the anthem of the millions of Spaniards who ‘resist’ the consequences of the coronavirus.

It was in the late 80s when Manuel de la Calva, a member of the Dynamic Duo, called Carlos Toro, a sports journalist and songwriter, to tell him about the idea he had had. “Manolo called me and told me that he had been struck by a phrase by Camilo José Cela: ‘Resisting is winning,'” Toro now tells Epik by phone.

It was then when, with the appointment of Cela as inspiration, both set out to compose the song (Manuel de la Calva the melody and Toro the lyrics) that would consolidate as one of the most successful of the Dynamic Duo, which composed the end of the film of ‘Átame’ (1990) by Pedro Almodóvar and that got thousands of people to come to it in difficult times.

‘Resistiré’, according to Toro, was born from the composers’ own experiences: for a work to empathize with humanity there is nothing better than to be based on one’s own battles. “I made the song thinking of me, but knowing that what I was telling was applicable to anyone,” says the lyricist.

What Carlos Toro surely did not know is that his work would end up becoming a national anthem in the face of a global pandemic three decades later. “I will resist to continue living / I will bear the blows and I will never give up / And although my dreams are broken into pieces / I will resist, I will resist” are verses that now, thinking about how different the world was a few weeks ago, we welcome the resistance against the coronavirus.

A song of hope to overcome the coronavirus

‘I will resist’ is not a pessimistic song. It is not just a song to endure adversity, but it sends a message to remind us that after moments of storm, calm always comes. In the words of the lyricist, who acknowledges being as proud as overwhelmed by events, “the song will also celebrate the return to life. ‘I will resist’ is a commitment and a general promise that we will get through all of this, ”he continues.

After asking Toro what he feels when he hears his lyrics in everyone’s voice, his response is firm: “I feel honored,” he replies. “The song is honest. He is saying that life is not nonsense or a party. But it also says that, tough as it is, we will resist. It is a song of hope ”.

These latest statements are what have encouraged thousands of Spaniards to use a Resistiré ’both as an emotional vaccine against the current state of the coronavirus and to find an optimistic future in humanity. “This is going to happen, everything will return to its being even with a rebound effect,” concludes Toro, referring to the same letter of “I will resist.” “Everything will be better after this nightmare.”