The current situation by coronavirus has brought together a group of around 30 artists to bring to the world a theme, “Resistire” that more than a song is a hymn that seeks to inspire humanity to unite and together overcome the pandemic.

The situation currently facing the entire world with the contingency of coronavirus It has stopped a large part of the planet, which is immersed in a pattern that until now is unknown when it will end and how it will continue to advance after this.

In the face of the unprecedented phenomenon, the show has reacted in various ways and this time in the face of the strong attack of a virus that seems to be stronger than all, it has brought together a large group of artists to ask the world to RESIST.

A large number of great voices came together to interpret the theme “I will resist“performed by great voices with great singers.

Alex Ubago, Andrés Suárez, Álvaro Soler, Blas Cantó, Carlos Baute, Conchita, David Bisbal, David Otero, David Summers, Despistaos, Diana Navarro, Dvicio, Mariposa Effect, Hall Effect, Ele, Georgina, India, Jose Mercé, Josemi Carmona , Manuel Carrasco, Melendi, Mikel Erentxun, Nil Moliner, Pastora Soler, Pedro Guerra, Pitingo, Rosana, Rozalén, Rulo, Sofía Ellar and Vanesa Martín, were the figures that participated mostly in Spain.

“I will resist“, Promoted by Cadena 100, the community of participating artists came together under the production of Pablo Cebrián and the funds collected will be used to benefit the foundation Caritas.

You can also listen to the song through the digital platform https: //warnermusicspain.lnk.to/Resis …

Similarly, a video clip titled “Let’s say you talked about Madrid“It is a theme dedicated to all the heroes without capes who have fought hand in hand to try to contain the danger that humanity has represented the Covid-19.

Throughout their lyrics, they show the chaos derived from contigence, many people losing their lives, living in fear while the streets look empty, children and adults take refuge in their homes not to be another victim and others risk their lives to save the lives of others, all reflected in an emotional letter that creates a recounting the damage and inspiring humanity to continue, it all portrays “Let’s say you talked about Madrid“

