Confinement does not feel the same to everyone. There are those who take it with philosophy and stick like Job. Others climb the walls. Caged lions that accuse inactivity both physically and psychologically. Lebron James is one of them. The one from Akron (OH) has stated this in a long virtual chat with his former colleagues in Cleveland Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. The ‘King’ is not feeling well with voluntary isolation.

03/27/2020

Act at 10:32

CET

SPORT.es

“My body speaks to me and says’ what the hell is going on? You should be preparing the play-offs, why have you stopped now? ‘ I was in an excellent moment, preparing to face the postseason. Rest is excessive now that we were in full swing“The Lakers forward said.

The Angelina franchise ranks first in the West. The sensations were unbeatable, despite the last loss against Brooklyn Nets at Staples. The balance of 49-14 allows them to keep the field factor if the regular season came to an abrupt end. Scenario that James does not contemplate. “We cannot go directly to the play-offs. It would be to discredit the previous 60 games in which we have fought for the position we occupy. We will need a couple of weeks to get up and running physically. Regular season needs to end“snapped ’23’.

The California franchise star jokingly stated: “after this shit (sic) of the coronavirus I will not shake hands with anyoneTo continue evaluating that he is against contesting the rest of the competition with the empty stands: What would be the sport without fans? There is no emotion. No crying or joy. There is no reason why you want to go out on the court and beat your opponent on his court, and vice versa. The athlete is motivated by the hostile environment. “

Your family key

“This moment has put many things in perspective and has given us the opportunity to enjoy our loved ones. I am spending more time than ever with my children and my wife,” confirmed ‘King’ Lebron.

