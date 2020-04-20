After a short absence, after the treason and infidelity scandal unleashed by Lizbeth Rodríguez, Kimberly Loaiza He returned to his social networks to face the controversy and respond to the former “Badabun Girl”.

Loaiza posted a message on Sunday afternoon, after Lizbeth posted several videos on her Instagram stories in which she made fun of her.

“Friend, realize it” Lizbeth said in a TikTok clip, while in another she parodied Kimberly to say “No matter what they say, I’m not going to notice, ok? ” Later he pointed out “for all those people who keep telling me that I only want to affect one person with my publications, think, do you think that at that moment if that person is allowed to use the cell phone, I don’t think so.”

So Loaiza wrote on her Twitter account:

Loaiza’s message received almost 300,000 “likes” on the social network, as well as more than 10,000 retweets and 27,000 comments.

Later, Kimberly shared both on Twitter and Instagram a photograph of her posing by a tree and wearing jeans.

The youtuber wrote to accompany the image:

Apparently, Kimberly responded this way to people who have questioned her for her attitude after the scandal in which her husband, also a youtuber, was involved. Juan de Dios Pantoja, and the photographer of both, Kevin Achutegui.

In networks, the rumor began to circulate that Pantoja was unfaithful to Kimberly with Achutegui, so the latter was called Kevin Panini (in connection with the ex-Lavandera Karla Panini’s infidelity scandal).

And then Lizbeth Rodríguez not only confirmed it, but even showed an alleged conversation in which Kevin admitted having had intercourse with Pantoja.

Immediately there were reactions from those involved, who asked Lizbeth to show evidence.

And although the ex “Badabun Girl” showed the chat with Achutegui, they assured that she falsified it.

“That my friend does not show, I do not dedicate myself to the same as her, without counting YouTube! But there, if you want to believe someone who has a FALSE program, ”Kevin mentioned.

Alex Flores, Kevin’s partner, also entered the controversy and discredited what the presenter said. “I CAN’T BELIEVE WHAT YOU ARE … THAT YOU ARE, the most false and mounted conversation in the universe, Kevin doesn’t even talk like that, WELL WEDNES … AS A PERSON! What example are you setting for your child? ”

But Lizbeth was not silent and replied on Twitter: “I also have Alex for you, you better not move him! #KevinPanini We all know you’re there because it suits you! You are hypocritical and convincing! Not even your mom loves you! It better tells how they railed and mocked Kim while we were in Bada … “.

The presenter asked Kimberly Loaiza to check her cell phone at Juan de Dios Pantoja, because with that he could verify everything that was said.