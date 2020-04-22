The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, affirmed that, although they are his acquaintances, he will not overlap the 15 great businessmen who owe the Treasury 50 billion pesos.

“There are people I know who have a relationship with them, but if there are debts, I cannot overlap it. Besides, I have always said this to everyone, I no longer belong to myself, I cannot allow or be an accomplice to corruption, the impunity “, he claimed.

When questioning whether there is treatment Special for the TV Azteca company, he indicated that his government does not give preferential treatment.

“For no one,” he said, “what happens is that also giving out the names of the 15 is not only a legal matter, it is a matter of not humiliating anyone, because they may be very strong financially, but We put them here and it affects them not only in their prestige.

“It affects them in the Stock Market, not the pants … although also,” he admitted, “they participate in the Stock Market, in these 15 there are like five large foreigners, we put the names and their actions can go wrong, we cannot do that do. It is illegal, it is humiliating and it is not economically convenient ”, He said refusing to report who it is.

He added, “It is not fair because I do not want to be a cover-up, I do not want to be complicit in the fact that the peasant pays taxes, the worker pays taxes and that the one who has more does not pay taxes and who says he will get angry; that it has many influences, that the media are going to come upon us, ”he said.

The president touched again on the subject of the TV Azteca communicator who issued a comment against the communication strategy of the Ministry of Health.

“If we made our approach, I mentioned that it was a mistake by (Javier) Alatorre and that he considered it my friend, that he was thoughtless and that we all make mistakes, and I hope that (the media) change that behavior because the others are different because it is a slogan, “he said.

In the midst of the global pandemic due to the coronavirus, the television network TV Azteca defied the federal government campaign and asked to disobey the measures against COVID-19 and ignore the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

The driver Javier Alatorre, head of the news program Hechos, presented a report in which he asked “No longer pay attention to Hugo López-Gatell” because “their numbers have already become irrelevant.”

“As every night, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell led the conference on # Covid_19 in Mexico. But his numbers and lectures have already become irrelevant. What’s more, we tell you with all your words, no longer pay attention to Hugo López-Gatell, “Alatorre said in the broadcast on Friday, April 17.

After this, the Ministry of the Interior He directed a public warning to TV Azteca after the national warrant. The agency ordered the television station to comply with the provisions of the General Health Council in the framework of the health emergency of the Covid-19 and the television station was asked to publicly express its respect for the sanitary provisions implemented in the Declaration of Sanitary Emergency.

“They have to pay”: López Obrador made a list of 15 large companies that owe the SAT 50,000 million

In his conference on April 8, López Obrador clarified that there is no break with the business sector and its government, after some domes expressed their disagreement with the economic revival plan presented by the federal government.

“I understand that he, Carlos Salazar, is in his role, I said it, to defend his union, but hopefully he also understands that I am here to represent the interests of the people of Mexico, of all.

And I say this because I do not deceive anyone, I am here to serve everyone, listen to everyone, respect everyone, look out for the good of all, but try to give preference to humble people. What? Wasn’t it known that I said that, for the good of all, the poor first? “Said the Mexican president.

López Obrador responded to Carlos Salazar Lomelín, president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), and stated that there will be no tax deferral, in addition to asking you to collect the taxes owed by businessmen, of which there is already a list.

“We cannot defer the payment of taxes. We are going to ask Carlos Salazar to help us with the owners of the large companies that owe money to the Public Treasury. I am going to send him the list (…) If they pay us we would have many more resources to support SMEs ”, he stressed.

López Obrador said that he gave the list to Carlos Salazar, president of the Business Coordinating Council, of the 15 companies that owe the public finances 50,000 million pesos, and promised to use that money to support SMEs if that payment is met.

“By the way, I already sent the letter to the president of the Business Coordinating Council. Since they don’t ask me, I tell them, I already sent him the job with the 15 great entrepreneurs, the 15 large corporations that owe the public finances and they have to pay, 15 they must, including fines and surcharges, 50 billion pesos, “said the Mexican president.