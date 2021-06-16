“I will not kill you if you do what I want”: Latino extradited for rape and robbery of a woman in an alley in Queens

Rony López Álvarez, a suspect in the brutal rape of a woman in Queens (NYC) last year, was arrested after authorities found him hiding in the state of Georgia, announced the prosecution.

López Álvarez, 38, was arrested and extradited to New York on Friday to face a series of charges including rape and kidnapping in the violent assault that occurred in January 2020, the New York Post recalled.

“For more than a year, the investigation of this brutal attack continued and stepped up in an effort to find justice for the victim, ”said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “The defendant may have thought he had found refuge in another state, but has been returned to our jurisdiction and now faces serious charges,” he added.

Prosecutors allege that López Álvarez grabbed the 27-year-old unidentified victim from behind while walking in the Jamaica neighborhood around 4 a.m. on January 18, 2020.

The attacker He put his hand over the woman’s mouth, wrapped his arm around her waist, and pressed a pointed object against her back. Then he dragged her into an alley between two buildings and raped her, threatening to “break his neck” if he yelled, according to prosecutors.

Police sources said at the time that the victim tried to fight the pervert, but he he hit her and pulled her pants down, growling: “I won’t kill you if you do what I want.” Later, López Álvarez allegedly searched the victim’s pockets, stole the cash and fled, prosecutors said.

The woman detailed to the police that she had been walking alone after leaving the “Tropical Fantasy Bar & Lounge” on Jamaica Avenue when the rapist attacked her. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated and used a rape team to gather DNA evidence.

There was no DNA match at the time, but one was found in the course of the investigation and López Álvarez was traced to Forest Park, with the Clayton County Police Department in Georgia.

He was indicted Friday night in the Queens Supreme Court and, if convicted, López Álvarez faces up to 25 years in prison.