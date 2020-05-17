April of the River

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 17, 2020, p. a11

The athletes in confinement have conditioned their spaces to exercise in various ways, and José Luis Sánchez, qualified as a rifle for the Tokyo Olympics, trains in the living room of his house the competitive positions, but he hopes to resume preparation for his Second summer appointment, in which he intends to demonstrate his progression and also aspires to continue as coach of his sport in Nuevo León.

The pause for the coronavirus and the one-year postponement of the Olympics to 2021, will give the Monterrey shooter the opportunity, like many athletes around the world, to arrive better prepared, especially since before the pandemic he had just recovered from a fracture of the wrist of his right hand – with which he shoots the trigger – he suffered when falling from the stairs of his house.

It will be his second Olympic Games, after his first participation, at the age of 20, he finished in 24th place in Beijing 2008. From that experience he rescues being very close to advancing to the finalist group.

After failing to qualify for London 2012 and Rio 2016, José Luis has a very fixed goal. I am very motivated, preparing for now, yes, not only to participate, but to go and get Mexico ahead. We hope to be among the finalists, the attitude is that, and in a final the truth is that anyone can win. The objective is that: to be in a final, he remarked.

The 32-year-old athlete considers that he has achieved a progression in his career and was destined to demonstrate it in Tokyo 2020 “Despite what I have been through and what we are experiencing, we are on the right track; what we are doing will pay off.

Obviously I think we do lack a little bit of sports equipment, the court, but I think we are going to give a good result. And then, in the future, I want to always continue in this sport, preparing new generations, said the athlete who trains daily in a space in the Parque Niños Héroes de Monterrey, which, not being an official 50-meter field, every day installs his electronic crosshair machine for training.

For now, José Luis practices the competition positions in his living room, and as if he were on the shooting range, he simulates knee, lying and standing shots, 40 movements in each, in total 120, one sequence that in real jousts includes as many alignment or warm-up detonations, which the participants must solve in two hours and 45 minutes.

.