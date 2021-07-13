07/13/2021 at 09:29 CEST

.

Marcus rashford, English footballer who was subjected to serious racist insults after missing a penalty In the final of the European Championship that his team lost against Italy, he apologized this Monday for his mistake on the pitch, but made it clear that “never” will apologize for who he is or where he comes from.

“I can accept the criticism of my performance, my penalty was not good enough, I should have entered, But I will never apologize for who I am and where I come from. I have felt no more pride than wearing those three lions on my chest and seeing my family cheering me on in front of a crowd of tens of thousands of people, “the forward wrote in a message posted on his social networks.

“I do not even know where to start and I do not even know how to put into words how I feel at this exact moment,” begins the text of the Manchester United player, who admits that he has had a “difficult” season and that perhaps he reached the key moment of the last game of the course “with lack of confidence”.

“Unfortunately, the result was not what I wanted. I felt like I had disappointed my teammates. I felt like I had disappointed everyone. A penalty was all they asked me to contribute to the team. I can score penalties while I sleep, so why not that one? “, continues the letter, in which he recognizes that there is no word to describe his state of mind after losing the final of the Eurocopa in the penalty shootout.

pic.twitter.com/bs9lksGM4q – Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 12, 2021

“All I can say is that I’m sorry. I wish I had come out differently,” lamented Rashford, who wanted to raise his voice for his teammates after a summer in which he has enjoyed one of the best concentrations of his career in the one that the group has built a brotherhood “that is unshakable.”

He added that he always dreamed of days like the one in the final on Sunday and stressed that, despite the criticism, the messages received after the defeat have been “positively overwhelming.”

“The communities that have always surrounded me continue to sustain me. I am Marcus Rashford, 23. Black male from Withington and Wythenshare, south of Manchester. Thanks for all the nice messages. I will come back stronger. We will come back stronger“, concludes the text of the Manchester United international striker.