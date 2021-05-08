“I will make things very easy for Real Madrid”

The coach of the Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, has assured that they spoke with the forward Eden Hazard to apologize for his images laughing with his former teammates Chelsea after the elimination in the semifinals of the Champions League, and has indicated that he did not want to “harm anyone”, in addition to reiterating that the “only concern” for them is to “compete” this Sunday in the LaLiga Santander match against Sevilla FC.

“Eden Hazard has apologized and has done well. It was not his intention to hurt anyone. He is a Real Madrid player and he will compete with Real Madrid,” he declared at a press conference. “He knows what he has to do on the field and he will do it. We spoke after the game to apologize for the action. This happened and now we have to focus on football and the end of the season,” he continued.

In addition, he asked the fans for patience with the Belgian striker. “All the players reach the heart of Real Madrid. At the moment it has not been possible to see the Eden Hazard that was expected. He has a contract and what he wants is to succeed here. I hope that soon he will show what he is as a player,” he wished.

In addition, the white coach spoke of the captain’s relapse Sergio Ramos after coming back in the second leg against Chelsea. “The other day he played because he was one hundred percent. After the game he suffered and we don’t want to risk it,” he said. “Sergio, unfortunately, has suffered from the injury. The important thing is that he recovers. The rest will be fixed and hopefully it will be fixed quickly, “he said about his future.

“What he wants is to be with the team, and the other day he was one hundred percent. After 90 minutes he suffered something, we can’t do anything. The first one who is screwed is him, who wanted to be with the team in this section end of season, “he said.

Nor did he hide his concern about the numerous injuries his team has suffered this season. “I have the concern, there are many injuries. He said that all clubs are going through the same thing, but we are the team that most. I am worried because I want to have my players. It is a particular year, after many efforts. They never rest: selection, league, ‘Champions’ … I hope that next year the situation will change with a more normal season, “he stressed.

On the other hand, the French coach assured that they will give everything to the end for LaLiga Santander. “We know what we are playing for, there are four games, four finals. We want to forget about the Champions League and focus on tomorrow’s game. What I can assure you is that we are going to compete, “he said.” Our concern is to compete, from minute 1 to 90. The rest, ‘blah blah blah’, “he said.

“The important thing is to give everything; if you give one hundred percent, you usually get something, and if not, patience. My father always told me ‘work’, and that’s what I do,” he said, before evaluating Sevilla. “It is a team that is going to compete, a good team that has shown it this year. It is fighting to win LaLiga as well,” he recalled.

Finally, Zidane refused to talk about his continuity or not in the Madrid team. “I am the Real Madrid coach, for the moment I am. I am taking advantage of every moment and every day. We will see what happens,” he said. “I am going to make it very easy for the club, which has always given me everything. The issue is the four games left and finish the season well,” he concluded.