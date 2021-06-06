“I will do my best to continue the history of this special club”

05/28/2021

On at 23:38 CEST

.

Austrian center-back David Alaba, who has signed for Real Madrid for the next five seasons, He said this Friday on social networks that he will give “his best” to continue the history of this special club. “

“I leave a special club for another special club. I am really happy to be part of Real Madrid. After so many years in Munich I will take on this new challenge and do my best to continue the story of this special club “, writes Alaba in Spanish in his space on Twitter.

“I can’t wait to play my first game in this legendary white jersey, in front of all of you, Real Madrid fans. I am convinced that this experience will be full of success. Together with all the madridistas. Let’s go Real Madrid! “, Adds the Austrian.