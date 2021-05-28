“I will cry at home tonight so as not to cry tomorrow at the Palau”

05/28/2021 at 4:06 PM CEST

The second captain of Barça, Cédric Sorhaindo, assured that he sadly faces his last game as a Barça player at the Palau, this Saturday against Frigoríficos Morrazo: “I’ll cry at home tonight so I don’t cry tomorrow in front of everyone”.

At the end of this season, will leave the Catalan club to play the next three at Dinamo Bucharest and, therefore, explained how special it will be to say goodbye to the Palau Blaugrana.

“It will be my last game after eleven years and I consider it as the end of the cycle, it will be a way to enjoy and feel very proud of all this time here,” he summarized.

Barça will also receive the trophy this Saturday as the winner of the ASOBAL League 2020-2021, and the French pivot, who with this has already won 11 consecutive leagues, assures that what he regrets most this season is “not being able to count on the fans at the Palau “, although he hopes that the duel against Cangas” will be something incredible. “

“I think that one of the objectives that we have always aimed at is to have the highest level of demand, and I hope that my last match at the Palau is also special and that we show that level once again, “he added.

In two weeks, Barça will play two more titles: the ASOBAL Cup and the Champions League. Sorhaindo, 36, believes the team must “keep working to get both titles.”

“In the end, we play for Barça and we know that the maximum is always demanded of us,” acknowledged the French international, who ended up talking about the feelings generated by his departure from the Barça club

“Since the meeting at the Ademar León track I have been living, also together with Raúl Entrerríos, who arrived with me and leaves with me, different emotions than those I had felt until now“, he sentenced.