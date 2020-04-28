Moro’s replacement, new justice minister used social media to make his first public statement after being nominated

The new Minister of Justice and Public Security, André Mendonça, used social media to comment on the new role for the first time. Mendonça thanked the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, for his nomination for the post and pledged to conduct the ministry in a technical manner.

André Mendonça is the new Minister of Justice

Photo: Edu Andrade / FatoPress / Estadão Content

“I thank President Jair Bolsonaro for entrusting me with the mission of conducting the public policies of Justice and Security in our country. My commitment is to continue developing the technical work that has guided my life. I count on the support of the Brazilian people! May God help us. bless! “wrote Mendonça.

I am grateful to pr @jairbolsonaro for entrusting me with the mission of conducting our country’s public Justice and Security policies. My commitment is to continue developing the technical work that has guided my life. I count on the support of the Brazilian people! God bless us! – André Mendonça (@AMendoncaAGU) April 28, 2020

The appointment of the new minister was published on Tuesday morning, 28, in the Official Gazette of the Union. In addition to the appointment of Mendonça, the ordinance also indicated the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem, former director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), for the command of the Federal Police.

