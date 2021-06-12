“I went to the bathroom and my baby fell out of the window”: they will kill the pit bulls that caused death as a child in his home in New Jersey



Elizabeth municipal authorities (New Jersey) announced that The two pit bulls that fatally attacked a 3-year-old boy who lived in the same house as the animals will be euthanized.

The unidentified minor suffered a double tragedy Wednesday afternoon: first fell through the screen door of a window in his house and then he was mortally attacked by the two dogs family pit bulls, in the backyard.

Neighbors said the mother reacted immediately and went to rescue her son, but that it was a horrible scene as she tried to take the dogs away from the boy. The injured minor was rushed to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he died shortly thereafter.

“I saw the mother, she was full of blood on her hands, her shirt”, neighbor María Rocha told ABC News in an interview after the attack. “She told me: ‘my baby, my baby, I went to the bathroom and my baby fell out the window. ‘

“Dogs they are currently under quarantine and the city is seeking to have them euthanized. We have to wait until the investigation is complete, ”an Elizabeth city spokesperson told Pix11.

Elizabeth’s health officials ordered the dogs to be removed from the home and a local animal organization has since taken care of them temporarily, the agency reported. county attorney Union, Lyndsay Ruotolo.

The prosecution, Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca, and Police Director Earl Graves said the circumstances are under investigation and that no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Witnesses interviewed by ABC News said that These dogs were quite aggressive and the yard the boy fell into was littered with feces, motorcycles, power tools, and debris.

In a similar case, in March another 3-year-old boy also died in New Jersey attacked in his backyard by two pit bulls who had entered from the property of a Hispanic neighbor. Those animals were shot by police officers who came to the scene, and then euthanized, but Santos Rodríguez, its owner was released from charges.

