Tuesday May 19, 2020

The Cameroonian footballer Alexander Song was honest about his signing for the Catalan team in 2012, coming from the English Arsenal, affirming that the monetary aspect was his motivation to carry out the transfer. He added that “I didn’t give a shit about playing a few games.”

The world of soccer is an industry that moves millions and millions of dollars, so signing for an important team, or at least economically powerful, can be a great opportunity for a player to become rich. That happened to Alexander Song, a Cameroonian player who admitted to signing with Barcelona in 2012 in order to earn more money.

Through an Instagram Live in which he spoke with his selected basketball compatriot Pascal Siakam, the former player of the Catalan club narrated his arrival at the Camp Nou. “When Barcelona offered me the contract, I saw how much more money I was going to earn than I did at Arsenal, so I didn’t think twice. I felt that my children and my wife would have a comfortable life once I retired, “explained the player.

Along the same lines, Song highlighted the importance of zeros in the checks he would receive from the ‘culé’ table, even if it meant playing fewer games. “I met the sports director of Barca and he said he was going to play a few games. That didn’t give a shit about me because I was going to become a millionaire ”, were his words about it.

Alexander Song recalled how he was gaining interest in money, and how this helped him build his career during his years before going to Barcelona, ​​while working at Arsenal, adding that “I spent eight years at Arsenal, but only I started making good money in the last four years. I came to training and saw King Thierry Henry with a car jewel, so I said to myself that I should have a car like that at any cost.

The Cameroonian continued telling the story of his car, detailing that “I went to the dealership and signed the papers, but I had to return the car after two months because I was spending all my wages on gasoline. One day I came to training and Henry asked me, “Where’s your car, boy? And I told him that he was one step higher than me.”