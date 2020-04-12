Ric Flair was interviewed and said he fought at TNA after going through WWE because he needed the money.

Our partners in the media Wrestling Inc They interviewed the WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair, where he discussed various topics, including his last match against Shawn Michaels or the reasons why he fought in TNA after his stint in WWE.

Ric Flair was asked if in the match against Shawn Michaels he knew the HBK would say “I’m sorry, I love you” before applying his shot:

I had no idea at all. I texted him right after that match, where I said, ‘Thank you, I will love you forever.’ It’s something I’ll always remember, “said Flair. He was upset with Shawn. He had just left the rehab center and didn’t really remember much why. In May 2019 I faced four surgeries and I remembered it again and got angry. But I already apologized to him.

Flair said she knows Shawn idolized him as a child and is glad that they resolved their disagreements. He also solved his problems with Jim Ross after the commenter made some critical comments to the former fighter.

Those are memories you will never run away from. In my case, I never want to forget them.

One of the reasons the former commentator and Ric Flair had a fight was because Ross criticized Flair’s work on TNA. He went to that company after being retired by Michaels, and according to Ross, this “messed up” his legacy a bit.

Following this, Ric Flair was asked why he left TNA. To which he replied:

«I needed the money. Very simple. He was paying alimony to three women at a time and lawyers. It’s very simple: as Jim said, he needed the money. I never would have gone there. Even though I was able to share a ring with Kurt Angle and Sting, it was a disaster. Everything I did with Bischoff and Russo… Now people tell me: where would you have been if WCW hadn’t treated you like this? My friends tell me that they want to know where I would have been if they had treated me with some respect ».

He said everyone from Jim Herd to Eric Bischoff treated him badly at WCW. But he is happy with where he ended and he is happy with where he is now.

“I couldn’t see how they treated me while I was fighting. It created insecurity and a lack of self-confidence. I am very happy with where I am and where I ended up. »

We leave you below the original excerpt of the interview, by Wrestling Inc.

