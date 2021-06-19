“I wasn’t sleeping”, Adrián Uribe reveals, “I was afraid of not waking up” | Instagram

Moments of total anguish! The beloved actor Adrián Uribe opened his heart and spoke about the condition that put his life at risk to such a level that he did not sleep because he feared he would not wake up again.

The comedian widely known for his character from the Vitor, revealed for TV Notes that he feared he would not continue living since his state of health was complicated in 2018. Adrián Uribe indicated that it was the complications of a hernia that triggered everything.

The driver of 100 Mexicans said he shared in an interview that he had severe abdominal pain that indicated that something was very wrong. After going to a hospital and undergoing the corresponding studies, Adrián Uribe learned of his diagnosis: the mesh that had been placed in his abdomen after a hernia operation had caused fibrosis and also had wrapped his intestine preventing him from working.

The situation of Adrian Uribe It merited that he was immediately intervened; However, two days later bad news arrived, there was peritonitis and it was necessary to return to the operating room. The beloved actor fell into intensive care and three days later, another peritonitis was discovered.

I had severe pain, I go to the hospital and they do studies and it turns out that I had a mesh that had an umbilical hernia, which turned into fibrosis and enveloped my intestine that stopped working. They operated on me all well, but two days later they discovered peritonitis, they operated on me again and I fell into intensive care and 3 days later they found me another peritonitis.

Adrián Uribe shared that it was 30 cm of small intestine that were removed and that third intervention kept him in intensive care for 15 days. The comedian also confessed that he had two nights in which he remained without sleep, as he feared he would not wake up again.

The comedian also related that he spoke with God, to whom he indicated that if it was his moment he was fine; however, he responded by pointing out that he should keep the faith and that he would not let go.