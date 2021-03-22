“I was wrong”: Republican Congressman Tom Reed resigned from re-election due to harassment complaint

15 minutes. The Republican Congressman from New York, Tom Reed, announced this Sunday that he will not run for re-election in 2022 after an accusation of sexual harassment against him was made public last week.

“My behavior caused him pain, showed him disrespect, and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I’m sorry and I take full responsibility. “This was expressed by Reed in a statement echoed by the chain CNN.

Last Friday, Nicolette Davis, who worked as a lobbyist for an insurance company, told The Washington Post how Reed, in a drunken state, stroked her back and thigh and unzipped her bra at a restaurant in Minneapolis in 2017.

Alcoholism

“This happened at a time in my life where I was struggling. When starting treatment in 2017, I recognized that I am powerless over alcohol. Now I am approaching 4 years of that personal recovery journey.“, said the Republican congressman in relation to the complaint of sexual harassment.

In that same statement, Reed specified that it is not “an excuse.” “In accordance with his recovery”, he assumes his past actions and again offers his apologies “humbly” to Mrs. Davis, her husband, her children and her loved ones.

In his account, Davis noted that that day he wrote a text message to a colleague asking “for help” as “a drunk congressman” was “rubbing his back.” As he told, Reed was separated and taken from the premises by one of the people who was at the table with them.

Reed was precisely one of the members of Congress who has been demanding the resignation of the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. Specifically, due to the numerous complaints of sexual harassment that have been issued against him in recent weeks.