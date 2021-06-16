“I was unconscious for 15 seconds”

06/16/2021 at 7:43 PM CEST

UEFA has decided to open an investigation on the circumstances in which Benjamin Pavard remained on the pitch during the France-Germany European Championship. The Bayern Münich side was run over by Robin Gosens during a set of the match and stayed on the ground for a few seconds, but finally got up and continued the game.

Pavard, who lasted 90 minutes on the pitch, made a chilling confession before the beIN Sports microphones after the game was over. “The clash with Gosens knocked me out I was unconscious for about 15 seconds, but then I got better. ”

Raphael Varane, one of his teammates in defense, also gave his version about what happened. “It took Pavard a few minutes to be totally well, but then he was fit to play.. The doctors came in and saw that he was perfectly aware of what was going on and was therefore fit to play. “

FIFPRO is in touch with @UEFA to find out why the Concussion Charter was not applied and subsequently @ BenPavard28 was not removed from the field of play during the # EURO2020 match between France and Germany. pic.twitter.com/4AKLKurNzz – FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) June 16, 2021

Before Pavard’s statements, FifPro has urged UEFA to investigate whether the relevant medical protocol has been applied in a case of concussion. In these cases, the player must immediately leave the field of play, although the decision whether or not to withdraw the player belongs to the national team, not to UEFA.