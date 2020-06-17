The British aspires that children without resources have options in motorsports

Claims not to think about Schumacher’s record that he can match

Lewis Hamilton has already accumulated six titles since his arrival in Formula 1 in the 2007 season. However, his journey to the premier class was not easy. The Brit came from a family with few resources, which makes him even more proud of what he has achieved.

The one from Mercedes hopes to serve as an example to all those children who aspire to achieve their dream of becoming Formula 1 drivers and who, like him, do not have the necessary resources to facilitate the journey.

“I was the first working class Formula 1 champion. I am proud to have paved the way for others. One of my favorite phrases is: ‘You can’t be what you don’t see’. Anyone who sees me on the podium, even if he is a child can be inspired to follow his dreams. If that happens, I will have done my job well, “he said in statements to Men´s Health magazine.

Hamilton lacks greater diversity in the category. It is true that there are pilots from several different countries, but not so much from different races. The Brit explains that, beyond showing his example to others, he wants to help these people in other ways.

“Diversity is a problem that Formula 1 has to face. I want to do my part helping the sport to progress, not only inspiring others, but also collaborating to create more opportunities for people from different communities,” he said.

Hamilton has this 2020 season a chance to match Schumacher in world titles. However, he clarifies that this data is not something that takes away his sleep. His goal is simply to do his best and make that title come if he has to.

“Honestly, I don’t think about it much. I don’t want it to be a distraction. I’m the reigning world champion, but every year I start from scratch. I just want to be at my best physically as well as I want my car to be the best in terms of engineering.” , has expressed to finish.

