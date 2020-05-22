Aranha talked about the departure of Santos on social networks. The statements were made in a Fish post on Instagram last Thursday.

Alvinegro posted a photo with Pele, Neymar, Rafael Cabral, Zé Love and Aranha, but did not mark the goalkeeper and joked about the content of the paper in the King’s hand.

Aranha joined in the joke anyway and wrote: “The King was showing a photo that he already wore a mohawk before Neymar and that this fashion Ney copied from him (laughs), but this image is doubtful”.

Some fans saw the comment and charged Aranha for leaving the court in 2015. At the time, the information was about salary delays as a motivation for the decision. Arouca and Mena also left for free. Arouca and Aranha went to Palmeiras. Mena for the Cruise.

Aranha denied what had happened and talked about being quiet at the time.

“That’s where the deal is. Before we can judge, we need to know what happened and how it happened to form an opinion. And it was precisely because of the story at Santos that I decided to remain silent, listen to untruths and take all the blame,” he said.

“I will not say anything by message that can be interpreted in various ways and I will not attack anyone, but at any time I will have an opportunity to talk about it to anyone who wants to understand my story. Each one with his BO The truth always arrives”, completed .

Aranha still ran away from Palmeiras’ provocation and predicted “the truth” soon. Wanted by Sports Gazette, the goalkeeper thanked him and said he will think if it is “really necessary” to talk about the situation.

“I was a substitute at Santos too and other teams. I am not ashamed, quite the contrary. I always respected them. And this talk about” Sem Mundial “is for fans. I am not involved,” he said.

“Anytime I’m going to be on a program aimed at Santos fans and then I speak calmly because there was no war they imagine and I didn’t even go out for money. The issues were different,” he concluded.

Sports Gazette