Miss Nicaragua 2015, Daniela Torres Bonilla, had the Covid-19 test performed in New York on Tuesday, a state where more than 300 thousand positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected, of which more than 19 thousand have lost their lives.

«So far I understand that I have nothing. Maybe I already had it, it is my hope, since in January I was ill for approximately 20 days, unable to breathe and the doctors could not diagnose me either, they did not understand what I could have, what made me feel so bad, “she told LA PRESS.

For this reason and as a preventive measure, even though you feel well, the new Coronavirus was tested. “It is better to know ahead of time how we are and not to wait for some type of symptoms,” he said.

Chronicle of your test

Torres says he went to the facilities of an “Urgent Care Center” called CityMD, in New York. «In the lobby there is an automatic registration system, there you put your data such as name, surname, nationality, age, email, telephone number and other personal information, followed by consent to be able to do the test, and insurance information, in case of having », he relates.

Then they sat her practicing social distance, one of the main recommendations provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent Covid-19. There he had to wait his turn.

«Someone from the infirmary comes out to the lobby and calls you by last name, you enter a private office with a doctor who takes a blood sample and they send it to a laboratory to identify if you have or have had coronavirus and then they take your blood pressure and signs vital to identify if you have the antibodies (IGG the name of the test), if the result reveals that you have the antibodies, it is speculated that there are probabilities of being immune to the disease, “says Torres.

For now, since the test has been completed, you have to wait between three to five days to receive the results through a text message or email.

“When you have symptoms of coronavirus, the test is different, but I don’t know it because my decision to do the tests is preventive,” he adds.

He ends by saying that “after you have registered on the tablet you receive an email from CityMD with a link that directs you to a page in the center, where you have all kinds of information.”