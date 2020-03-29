Kofi Kingston talks about his reign as WWE champion

Kofi Kingston talks about his reign as WWE champion and explains that he didn’t like the ending it had. The former WWE champion was interviewed by Sports Illustrated to promote The Main Event, the movie produced by WWE Studios to be released on Netflix.

The fight actually lasted 8 seconds, it was not 6. I had to comply with the company, but I was quite sad because I did not imagine that the end of my reign would be like this. I really had no choice.

Recall that Kofi Kingston lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in SmackDown’s debut on FOX. Kofi also spoke about what it meant for him to return to Africa with the WWE Championship:

I received a lot of love from Africa, both before and after losing the championship. I worked for 11 years to get such an opportunity and finally managed to get the long-awaited opportunity at Wrestlemania 35. Also, I was able to do it competing against Daniel Bryan, who had lived the exact same thing 5 years earlier. It is true that everything ended in a few seconds, but I am very happy with the 6 months that I was champion and very proud that people called Wrestlemania Kofimania.

During that time I was able to return to Ghana with the WWE Championship and show the children that dreams can come true. It is one thing to say that everything is possible and another to demonstrate that everything is possible.

