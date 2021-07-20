I was really looking forward to reaching the curve

Alonso Silverstone managed to be seventh, after much action in a race that had two starts while standing still and many events. The Asturian, who has scored in the last five races, was satisfied with what happened this Sunday.

“Happy, the truth,” he began declaring before DAZN F1. “Happy because I started 7th, I gained position with Max after the accident and I lost it with Carlos, because the Ferraris were in another race today. But they are good points, good fights, good tire maintenance, because there was blistering today.”

The British GP did not start in the best way for Alonso, as the Spaniard from Alpine suffered a spin on his way to the grid at Turn 8, although without major consequences. The Asturian’s mechanics, yes, had to work hard to fix the damage that the car had suffered in the lower rear part, around the diffuser.

The Spaniard started 7th, in his best grid position since Monaco GP 2018 with McLaren and in the first meters he was overtaken by the Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel, which started faster. But Alonso did not want to give up so soon and lengthened the braking on the outside of Turn 3 to pass a Sainz that had also slipped inside.

Alonso regained the seventh position when Verstappen quit before reaching the end of the first lap for his wild touch with Hamilton, before the red flag flew on lap 3.

In the highlight, Alonso was paired with Vettel for sixth position and passed him around the outside of Turn 7 and 8. The German gave gas too early and spun before reaching second, leaving Fernando free.

“He spun, didn’t he?” Alonso asked Miguel Portillo, DAZN reporter. “Well, I was too eager in the first corners,” he commented laughing. “

Although he attacked Ricciardo, Alonso saw Sainz overtake him on lap 5, and managed to outrun Lance Stroll. A slow stop by Alpine (by the right rear wheel) allowed the Canadian to undercut him, but on the way to Turn 6, Alonso passed him to regain that virtual seventh position.

“They said it was the hottest day of the year in England, so the truth is that it was very hot and the tires were through the roof. After three or four laps they reached very high temperatures, 130º or 135ºC, which is the limit of the blister pack, and I think we all had to keep an eye on the tires today, “commented Alonso of the tough conditions at the British GP.

The rest of Alonso’s career was riding in front of Lance Stroll, while Checo Pérez closed in on both. # 14 explained that he wanted to keep Stroll right behind so he had DRS and thus he could better defend himself against the Mexican Red Bull.

“On the first stint, near the stops, we pulled a bit and took three seconds off it [a Stroll]But then we saw, when Checo was behind, that our best defense was to give him DRS, and we tried to use it to the end. “

“We wanted to have Stroll close, because he was our best defense with Checo when they were behind. I did not want to distance myself a lot, I had a little more pace but that way I had Stroll stopping the rivals a little,” he concluded.

Finally, regarding the incident that marked the race, between Hamilton and Verstappen, he gave his opinion: “I saw the repetition and it is difficult to evaluate. Lewis was with half a car inside, not that he was thrown like crazy. Max knew he was there and Hamilton was very lucky to continue, because it is a touch in which normally the two cars go away “.

On the sanction, he commented: “Ah, I didn’t know. I don’t know, he won the race anyway, so it doesn’t change much.

