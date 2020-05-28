© Glamorama

Jenny Cavallo remembers her role in Infidels: “I was not the one who took off her clothes, because I was always the one deceived … The mistress was the one who took off her clothes”

“You were also in Infidels,” Nicolás Copano told Jenny Cavallo.

The actress contacted #CHVenCasa, a space hosted by the communicator, and among other topics she recalled her role in the series that TV + repeats today:

Jenny Cavallo: “Ah yes, but a long, long, long time ago”

Nicolás Copano: “You made a story called Lost of Love, we are seeing it right now”

Cavallo: “But I was not the one who took off her clothes, because I was always the one deceived (laughs)”

Copano: “’ I did not take off my clothes … I am deceived but I do not take off my clothes. ” Was that your position? ”

Cavallo: “No, because the one who was cheating, was cheating with the lover and the lover was the one who took off her clothes, because the infidelity action took place there. I think we did it with Alvaro Gómez that chapter ”

Copano: “I’m looking at it, I’m seeing if there is an adult scene. No, I don’t see adult scenes. There is like a camping. That’s what it’s all about, a camping site and a girl who takes off her clothes ”

Cavallo: “Yeah, but it wasn’t me there”

Copano: “No. I see you in clothes ”

Cavallo: “It is that I am another profile (laughs), but physical. Also I am not voluptuous, as I do not stay in that casting “

Copano: “That means that Infidels were like that, if you were not voluptuous you would not take off your clothes”

Cavallo: “But obviously, if it was Infidels, the grace was … And remember that it was very hot at the time”

Copano: “So you participated in Infidels and did not undress by your decision”

Cavallo: “That is, by their decision, they did not give me the opportunity”

Copano: “’ I want to make a complaint, they didn’t give me the opportunity to undress in Infidels ’”

Cavallo: “No, they didn’t give me that role.”

