BELO HORIZONTE – The mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), predicted on Tuesday, 28, hospitals crowded in the capital because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus and announced the opening of 1,900 graves in the four municipal public cemeteries. At the same time, he complained of pressure from businessmen to determine the reopening of economic activity in the city, and reaffirmed that any decision in this regard will be made based on the position of infectologists from an exclusively medical committee formed by the city. “I was not elected by half a dozen stores or half a dozen industries.” The statements were made in a statement on social media.

The president of the Federation of Industries of the State of Minas Gerais (Fiemg), Flavio Roscoe, in an interview with the State, countered the mayor and stated that the entity does not ask for anything other than what has been happening all over the world, which is a timetable for the resumption. . “What Fiemg proposes is not an irresponsible attitude. This attitude of placing 8 or 80 is absurd. Confinement is a draconian measure, of those who did not take measures that they should have taken”. According to the entity’s president, the use of masks and the definition of distance between people have similar effectiveness to confinement.

A large number of people circulate in Belo Horizonte, even after the City Hall’s determination to force the use of the equipment for those who take to the streets. This is the scenario especially in the Central Region of the capital, where it is bigger. It is also easy to prove that, especially in the rows of banks, the space between one person and another is not respected. Kalil, in his statement on social networks, said that “he has not yet stipulated the fine”, saying that he has already bought masks to deliver to the population, but that the equipment has not yet been distributed.

The president of Fiemg also said that the organization is doing more than any government in Brazil in terms of respirators, the equipment needed to treat covid-19 patients in serious condition. “We bought 1,200 fans, 1,050 developed in Brazil and 50 that will come from China. And now we are the devils?”, Asked Roscoe. The first equipment, according to the manager, will be available in 15 or 20 days.

The mayor asked that the Justice not determine “in pen” the reopening of establishments. “A very competent group, of which I am not part, monitors the situation (of the pandemic) in the city with technique, mathematics, health, infectious diseases, with statistics and probability. This is what we are working on. We have created a condition to know how and when this group will authorize the reopening of Belo Horizonte “, he stated. The group is made up of infectious disease physicians. Businessmen in the city have also pressed for integration, which was denied.

“I am horrified by the lack of human sensitivity to see shallow graves. The City of São Paulo is ordering reinforced plastic bags for corpses. And I don’t want to do that. I’m not going to do that. This is not dictatorship, it’s not cute, no it’s nothing. I don’t want to be the mayor grave digger, “he said. Kalil said he was horrified by the arguments coming to the city hall to justify the return of economic activity. “‘We are able to reopen trade’. Based on what? What are we watching in Rio de Janeiro? In São Paulo? In Amazonas? In Ceará? In Pernambuco?”, He asked.

The mayor said he had no doubt about what will happen to the city’s health system. “The hospitals will be full. Just so you have an idea, we are releasing 1,900 graves in the cemeteries. We have to have the following: I am the president of such an entity. I want to put my infectologists in front of yours, to prove that yours are wrong “, he declared, regarding the return of economic activity in the city.

In his statement, the mayor mentions the Federation of Industries of the State of Minas Gerais (Fiemg) and the Chamber of Shopkeepers of Belo Horizonte (CDL-BH). Earlier this week, the city created another committee, which will have the participation of businessmen, to discuss the city’s economic recovery. The president of CDL-BH, Marcelo de Souza e Silva, said today that he awaits the invitation of the city to start the discussions. “We believe there is a favorable environment for a gradual resumption, but we need to talk,” he said.

The official stated, in relation to medical positions for the return, that this part is the responsibility of the public power. Silva stated that the entity developed protocols, based on city halls in the country and other parts of the world, to be applied in the resumption of activities, such as different times for the operation of stores and cleaning of areas, in addition to the prohibition of agglomeration and use of gel alcohol.

Kalil said that after the pandemic, the municipality will help those who had to stop. “So I ask the Judiciary, for the love of God, to help the city. This is not being done anyway. You cannot authorize one or two or three or four to open it in pen, because it will cost lives. I am asking, begging the Judiciary. ” According to a report released on Wednesday, 29, by the State Department of Health, the capital of Minas Gerais has 16 deaths from covid-19 and 561 confirmed cases of the disease.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.