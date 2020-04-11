The pilot of 32 years He has given an extensive interview from Dubai, where confinement is taking place. Jorge Lorenzo He has shown little optimism that the World Cup can be held this year. He has also explained his return to Yamaha after announcing the withdrawal and has replied to Marc Márquez after he claimed that he left Sling because of fear.

“It was difficult for him to adapt. He withdrew because, according to him, he had become afraid. Maybe it was for the bike. If he is going to do a wild card now, it was not fear of sports ”, are the words of Marc Márquez to which Jorge Lorenzo wanted to respond.

“I do not know where it came from and why many people talk about fear, but I have never been afraid of a motorcycle or Honda. I did not adapt because it is simply a motorcycle opposite to how a rider and whenever I pressed I fell, which made me not have confidence in the bike, but from there to be afraid there is a distance: I always respect, but I have never been afraid in my life, with the Honda just lack of confidence”, Pointed out the Balearic pilot in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

His return to Yamaha

On his return to Yamaha, Jorge Lorenzo has added: “I didn’t think I would have Yamaha’s offer when I announced the recallIt came almost immediately and I accepted to give back with my experience everything they gave me, with the brand that gave me the most in my career ”.

The Mallorcan has also talked about his relationship with Rossi: “It has changed a bit, yes, it is normal, we are no longer rivals“We are representing the same brand, we want the best for Yamaha, so we have the same interest, not the same as when we were rivals and we were at Yamaha because we wanted to be champions and beat the rival, now we are in very different circumstances.”

Also of the great rivals of his career: “With all those who have fought for the World Cup, Valentino and Pedrosa, who was twice runner-up, and with Marc I lost and Stoner … dWe say that those three, Rossi, Stoner and Pedrosa, there is no special one“

Finally, Jorge Lorenzo has not ruled out leaving his condition as a test driver to return to compete: “I don’t know, in principle I will not share Team Petronas with Rossi, I give myself one one two percent to return, and no one has told me anything, or offer, if they make it to me … I’m fine, I’ve signed with Yamaha for a year and we’ll see if we both continue“