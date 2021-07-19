“I was in the right place at the right time”

Jrue

Holiday has talked about the key play of Game 5, that steal he did to Devin Booker in the final moments and ended up sentencing the match in favor of the Milwaukee Bucks, with an alley-oop from Antetokounmpo.

“It was a great group defensive play, I was just in the right place, at the right timeHolliday declared when asked about that particular moment.

The Bucks point guard commented that they were clear that it was going to be Booker who played the decisive balland that’s why they decided to close around it. Once he made the feint, Holiday saw his moment to approach to deny him space and when he turned around, snatched the ball from his hands.

Many people have wondered why he hung that ball at Giannis instead of keeping the ball and being fouled: “Well, that was the idea, what Khris and I had talked about. However, I saw Giannis run and ask for it so I threw the ball up, where only he could catch it”.

Holiday’s defense of Chris Paul was one of the keys to the tie and one of the main reasons that has allowed Milwaukee to come back in the series after a bad start. Also, Game 5 was also his best match in attack, allowing their own to get within a ring victory.