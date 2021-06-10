‘I was going to end up dead’; Alleged victim of Remmy Valenzuela narrates the aggression – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Katy “N”, the girlfriend of Carlos “N”, cousin of the regional music singer, Remmy Valenzuela, spoke about the alleged beating she received at the artist’s ranch after being invited to eat there by her boyfriend. Neither of them expected that a simple afternoon there could almost lead to death, according to the Infobae portal.

Even with obvious bruises on her face, the 20-year-old decided to share her testimony with the ‘Hoy Día’ program of what happened last Sunday at Valenzuela’s home, in Guasave, Sinaloa. According to Katy “N”, she was with her boyfriend eating and watching television when the singer arrived.

After hearing the horn of a car, Carlos “N” left the room they were in to see what was happening, and she, noticing that it was not a normal situation, tried to hide in the bathroom. It took a few minutes for the door to be heard opening and, thinking it was her boyfriend, she decided to come out of hiding.

Unfortunately, this would not be what was expected, as Remmy was standing at the entrance of the room, notably annoyed. He decided to grab her by the hair and pull her downstairs. Due to the way he was pulling her, he took the opportunity to make the young woman’s head crash against walls, frames and railings that crossed the path.

By: Agencies