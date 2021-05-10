“I was going on vacation with you”

Paco Tous visited the Public Mirror program this Monday to promote the premiere of a new season of Paco’s Men. The Antena 3 series returns after ten years with a cast of well-known actors on the national scene who began their careers in this police series.

The actor has explained the good work environment that exists between the colleagues of the series despite having passed the years. Susanna Griso was delighted with the good humor of her guest and has praised his good understanding with the people who work and that he makes the day to day so easy for his filming colleagues.

“Hey you you have to be a good guy, Right, Paco? Now is when he tells me ‘what is going on, if you don’t see recording his hobbies and such’ “, the presenter commented.” Why do you say it? “, Asked Paco Tous. “Because you have all the looks, because I was going with you to spend the holidays or traveling, it has to be easy with him, right? “Griso replied with a laugh.

“I would eat well,” replied the actor referring to those vacations. “Me too,” added the journalist. The host of the program has insisted and asked him if he has hobbies when filming. “Well, I don’t know, I also have my genius. My genius, my character …”, Tous explained. The guest has replied that what He is currently annoyed by the political tension, that the Spanish representatives do not agree on anything.