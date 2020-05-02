Sergio Vittor after even spending nights at the airport Frankfurt, Germany, managed to return to Argentina to pass the quarantine. Currently, he plays in the Damac FC of Saudi Arabia, from where he decided to return.

After recounting his odyssey, Vittor He said that, before reaching Racing in 2016 they had called him Mouth. “I chose Racing, that’s what the people of Racing does not know. At that moment I had to speak to him Basque Arruabarrena. I am honest, I was dying to play in Mouthbut athletically and institutionally I knew that Racing was for me and the Colo Sava He spoke very clearly to me, “he revealed.

“I decided to play in Racing being a fan of Mouth. It’s crazy but yes, for me it was better. Sportingly, at the time, it was better. Economically, it was very similar to what was proposed, “he recalled in dialogue with the YouTube channel” Enough boys. “

And he explained: “I decided because I knew it was the best thing for me, I was not wrong. I will never say that I was wrong with what I say. I played two and a half years and had a great time both on and off the court. I found very good people, very dear. I keep in touch with many and it seemed like a very good decision. “

In addition, he recounted for the first time his fanaticism for Mouth. “It is unpublished, nobody knows. But hey, at this point in my life I have nothing to hide anymore. Obviously, having played in two big clubs sometimes makes you say nothing because people sometimes think that you are going to shoot against his own club. It happened to me that the matches that I fought the most were with Mouth, forever. They were the games that I wanted to win the most, always against your team you need to win, “said” Chino. “

Luckily I always did well against MouthAlthough I have lost a few games. But I had fights with everyone, with Pavón, with Nández, with Benedetto“he commented.

.