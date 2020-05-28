Torture, rape, kidnapping, pedophilia, necrophilia, and femicide are matters that rapper Johnny Escutia used to make apologies that were exposed a few days ago by activist Ana Luz Saso, who saw his integrity in danger after denouncing the content that for years has been promoted by the also known as “King of Fury”.

It all started when Spotify removed the song from its catalog Safaera from Bad Bunny without giving further explanations, This action sparked hundreds of criticisms of the platform, including Ana Luz’s, which revealed a long list of musical themes that document various crimes and violence against women.

“Hey what’s up @Spotify_LATAM, hey what if instead of taking Safaera from @sanbenito you remove Johnny Escutia’s songs where he describes how rape, torture, kill and dismember women and girls? ”, Thus began the Internet user a thread on Twitter in which she spoke about the different songs of Escutia, including those in which she launched threats towards the influencer Yuya and referred to the crime of Ingrid Escamilla, who was brutally murdered at her home. .

The thread soon went viral and caused the activist to receive hundreds of anonymous threats that are already being investigated by the capital authorities, but which remind her of the ease with which a person’s tranquility can be violated.

(Photo: Twitter)

In an interview with Ventaneando, the young woman confessed that fear seized her after her privacy and that of her family were exposed.

“I was dying of fear, I had several anxiety attacks because it was a terror that I felt. I do not feel calm, it is something that I do not have … it scares me because I do not know who I am dealing with and it makes me think that if they consume this type of content, I am at risk, “he told the show.

“I was affected in the sense that my life was in danger, mine and my family’s. Only one threat went viral, but it was not the only one I received, I did not make them public due to gravity, “he added.

Saso stressed that she managed to get fear away from her mind thanks to the support and endorsement of various feminist groups, who supported her at all times after disclosing the contents of the rapper Johnny Escutia.

She pointed out that she was not the only one who received threats, since other women were also violated for viralizing the thread against the “King of Fury.”

“The due investigations are already being carried out and the due process of the threats is being carried out,” added the activist, who stressed that her integrity has not been threatened again.

Ana Luz Saso raised her voice against the musician because another woman evidenced the contents on social networks. The activist explained that she felt a lot of outrage when she heard the songs Rape Supreme and Little Girlfriend.

“I was so outraged that I said ‘this has to be known’, especially because the songs are very real, they are things that happen daily in Mexico,” he said.

He stressed that although the content of Johnny Escutia has already been removed from YouTube, Amazon, Spotify, it should never have come to light because it promotes different violent behaviors towards women.

Fear has not prevented Ana Luz from continuing her fight against this type of movement, and she is currently seeking to launch an initiative to penalize them.

After the songs of Johnny Escutia, it was learned that not only Yuya or Ana Luz have received threats, since other rappers also evidenced the attacks of which they were prisoners.

“The first attacks were against the group saying that women could not rap. Later, he was particularly vicious with me from 2009 to 2016. He took videos, sent his sect to intimidate me, made memes, made whole pages to cast hatred on me, “said Milenio, one of the young women who for years was intimidated by the called “King of Fury”.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Segob files complaint against rapper Johnny Escutia for inciting gender violence in his songs

“My song had some very twisted lyrics, a humor that not everyone understands”: Johnny Escutia apologized to Yuya

Pedophilia, rapes and threats against Yuya: why Johnny Escutia’s songs were removed from Spotify