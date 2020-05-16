Friday May 15, 2020

The ‘Bambino’ gave an interview where he discussed his controversial career and compared himself with the Argentine star, claiming to be better than ‘Lío’ but that his taste for junk food and women hurt him. In this regard he added that “I have had many adventures, 600 or 700”.

Antonio Cassano became one of the great projects of Italian football in the early stages of his career. His beginnings in Bari and his time in Rome transformed him into a projection figure, showing an enormous and different talent but also a personality that always brought him problems, and that, in the long run, did not allow him to exploit his full potential.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the retired Italian player reviewed his years as a footballer, stating that “I was better than Messi, but I have had many adventures, 600 or 700. I have played great games after having sex. For example, in a Roma-Juventus we won 4-0. They gave me six in the morning with one of the many friends I had then. ”

Along the same lines, Cassano recalled his experiences at Real Madrid, which he came to as a great bet but which turned out to be a step full of problems. “I played dumb in Madrid, but I had a great time. I never measured that I was in the best club in the world, I arrived weighing 93 kilos when my ideal weight was 83, but I always liked to eat, ”he said.

Along the same lines, the ‘Bambino’ narrated his way of living while he was in the Spanish capital, explaining that “when I was in Madrid it was even easier, because I lived in a hotel and could invite whoever I wanted and then return it to the heart of the night. He had a waiter friend, his obligation was to bring me three or four croissants after having made love. We stayed on the stairs and made the change, he took the girl and I kept the food. Sex and food, the perfect night ”.

Finally, he highlighted how David Beckham was the man who attracted the most attention, detailing that “everyone wanted to be with Beckham, but he was already married and had his first child. I was the one who took advantage because many of those girls finished with me, I flirted better than him. In Madrid, sex did not help me much in my performance, but in Rome, it helped me ”.