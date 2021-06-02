“I was baptized and my mother did not appear”

The Flores family is very united in the face of criticism after the uproar caused by the broadcast of Rocío Carrasco’s documentary series. Rocío Flores has become the defender of Olga Moreno on the Survivors set And he defends her tooth and nail so that his father’s wife is judged for her time on reality TV and not for information from outside.

This week, Olga Moreno He has spoken about his family again, this time about I wish to baptize David Flores and his daughter Lola. These comments have generated much controversy considering that Rocío Carrasco is no longer in her son’s life to comment on his baptism under the Catholic Church. Others take away the iron from the matter, taking into account that Olga’s wishes will only be fulfilled if David wishes since he is of legal age.

This Wednesday, Rocío Flores has come to the set of The Ana Rosa Program as a collaborator to respond to some of these controversies and once again has placed herself next to her father’s second wife. The collaborator Joaquín Prat has been the most critical and has rebuked Olga Moreno for his latest statements and has described it as irresponsible to say publicly that he wants to baptize David Flores without taking into account the opinion of his mother, Rocío Carrasco.

Rocío Carrasco did not go to the christening of her daughter

Rocío Flores has been somewhat annoyed when hearing the statements of her partner and has become defensive: “I remind you that I was baptized when I was 15 years old and my mother did not appear. I know I shouldn’t say it, but I’m already a little tired of statements of that kind. “” But did you know? “Asked Ana Rosa, surprised.” Of course I knew, “said the collaborator.

The ex-survivor has clarified that Olga’s wish has no double intention and that her only wish is to Baptize Lola and David, because both she and her brothers are religious people. “David will decide if he wants to be baptized or not, just like Lola”, has added. In addition, Rocío has explained that the people Olga named as possible godparents are the people who had been chosen when they were children.

Rocío Flores invited her mother to the ceremony



“And I say this because I am sure that the same thing is always emphasized. My mother did not appear there when I was baptized, which I think is respectable, but …”, the gathering continued. “Does David want his mother to be at the christening?” Joaquín Prat asked. “Well, I imagine so, just as I wanted it to be when I was baptized,” the collaborator replied. Likewise, the daughter of Rocío Carrasco has explained that He invited his mother to the ceremony and it was his decision not to attend.

However, when everything seemed to be more or less clear, the presenter of Cuatro al día has focused on a topic: Did Rocío Flores baptize before or after the incident that took place between mother and daughter?. The young woman explained that she does not remember if by then she was only living with her father, but has said that she believes that at that time she still enjoyed joint custody.

Everything changed on the famous July 27, 2012

“Let’s see Rocío, with all due respect, you have to remember it. You have to remember if at such an important moment in your life you still lived with your mother and Fidel for half the month,” commented the collaborator. Ro Flores, using a sarcastic tone on this occasion, replied: “Well, I tell you that I don’t remember exactly, but if you want, I’ll look at it and I’ll confirm it.” “No, this is not an interrogation, just that It strikes me that you don’t remember whether or not what happened with your mother had already happened “, replied his partner.

Then, the collaborator Miguel Ángel Nicolás has entered the scene and has affirmed that when the granddaughter of the oldest was baptized at the age of 15 it was just a month or two after the minor left the maternal home, that is, the unpleasant episode had already taken place in which Rocío Carrasco affirms that her daughter physically assaulted her.