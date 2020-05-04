Drew McIntyre: “I was very angry when I learned that WrestleMania was going to be without an audience”

Apparently, the current world champion of WWE, Drew McIntyre was not as excited as he could have been, for his Wrestlemania moment during the past month. The company of WWE and other promotions decided to continue programming their shows and carry them out behind closed doors without an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. and as we saw, WrestleMania 36 It was not an exception.

Drew McIntyre was the winner of this year’s edition of the Royal Rumble and this allowed him to have a starting opportunity in the main event of Wrestlemania. McIntyre decided to challenge Brock Lesnar and he got the gold, but he did it without any public in the room. McIntyre He talked about this experience on the podcast of Lilian García, «Chasing Glory» And he commented that he was a little upset when he was told that the plans would be carried out in such a way. However, Drew He later understood the seriousness of the situation and the business, and accepted the steps that were taken at the show.

The words of Drew McIntyre were as follows:

When I heard about it, I was very upset. I was very angry. But I didn’t realize the magnitude of the situation until I got home. I was still feeling down. I worked very hard to get to this moment and it was happening as I imagined, but then it didn’t happen this way and I couldn’t believe it at the time.

McIntyre continuous:

Then I started watching the news and realized what was going on and what WWE was trying to do with Wrestlemania for fans to take as an escape route. The fact of facing Brock Lesnar in the main event it was bigger than my selfish reasons and I started to think positive. We are going to give everyone an escape route. I was able to give them a happy ending if they were interested in my story and finally Wrestlemania It had a happy ending.

