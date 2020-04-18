Lyon midfielder talked about his start at Rubro-Negro and said he was upset at the time for not being invited by the club to migrate to field football

Holder of the Brazilian national team and Lyon, midfielder Bruno Guimarães has just arrived in France and is already attracting the spotlight. With the pause in football, the player talked about his start at Flamengo. In an interview with Zico’s channel, Bruno said he came to reconcile futsal in Flamengo and field football in CFZ. The player did a little training for field football, but due to the number of boys in the test, he ended up giving up.

Bruno Guimarães gave an exclusive interview to Zico (Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF)

– I was already at the Flamengo lounge. I played in the CFZ field and in the Flamengo hall. I went to the field (Flamengo) and I had more than 80 kids in Flamengo. I trained 20 minutes and said: “Dad, look at how many people there are, the better we are going to leave because it won’t work” – he said.

Bruno also revealed a small hurt with Flamengo. Even though he was captain of the futsal team and won several titles in his categories, he was never invited to migrate to field football.

– One of the things that bothered me a little was that I always played indoor soccer at Flamengo, I was the captain and had already won a lot of things, but they never invited me to indoor soccer through indoor soccer. We know that indoor soccer yields many players for field soccer. But whenever I was at Flamengo, I remember that they never commented on the subject. At the time, I was very upset, but nowadays, life goes on. I only support the club’s success from a distance – he ended.

