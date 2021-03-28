“I was 24 days in a coma due to coronavirus, I had hallucinations and I thought my son had died”

The actor Jordi Sánchez, who has spent 24 days in an induced coma in the ICU due to Covid-19, explained this Saturday that the worst of that period of time were the hallucinations that you suffered, who made him believe that one of his sons had died.

In an interview on the program El Suplement de Catalunya Ràdio, the protagonist of the series La que se avecina has detailed how he lived those 24 days intubated in the intensive care unit, now that he has been at his home in Barcelona for 10 days, fully recovering from the virus.

“After 24 days in an induced coma, when they woke me up I couldn’t walk or do anything, don’t even write. After two days I was writing and by four I was already walking, “said the actor.

The hallucinations that you suffered During the days in a coma they were the most difficult moments for him because he believed that one of his sons had died and he even remembers preparing the papers for his burial.

“I lived in a parallel world for those 24 days. It was terrible. I was so high that I thought all of this was true. Hallucinations are stronger than dreams. I woke up super sad and when they told me that he was not dead I started to cry“, has explained.

Sánchez believes that it was due spread Covid-19 while filming a movie and points out that, although they were tested very frequently to detect the virus, there is always a risk and the actors are more exposed because they have to work without a mask.