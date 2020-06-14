The Mallorca-Barcelona, beyond the incentives for the return of the leader after the break due to the coronavirus, it had an extraordinary event in the appearance in a spontaneous in the middle of a crash that took place behind closed doors and with theoretically hermetic restriction measures. The League is portrayed with the jump to the grass of this character, who became the great protagonist also in the post-match.

« The cop made me remove everything. I have jumped a fence and better not say it. It was a two meter type fences. I wanted a photo with Messi but Jordi Alba stood in the middle. I arrived in 1940 and I wanted the photo with Messi. I threw eggs at him and in the end I could not have anything », he declared to the radio, proud of his feat.

“They took me to a site and made me give the data. No I want to give you a lot of fun in case a complaint or something comes to me. I have given my data and those of my parents and I will get a fine or something, « said the boy, with some fear of the consequences.

The aforementioned, who appeared dressed in a shirt of the Argentine team, declared himself a fan of Leo Messi and assured that Jordi Alba was the true spontaneous in his encounter with the ’10’. «In the 40th minute I was there at the break and had thought about it long before the coronavirus. He has not given me time because Jordi Alba has crossed. It is a beautiful experience. I’m not so upset that I didn’t have the picture taken with Messi because they made me delete the photos and that ».