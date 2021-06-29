06/29/2021

Spain You already know the 22 players who will be part of your team to try to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The Federation announced this Tuesday the chosen footballers, among which are the azulgranas Pedri, Mingueza and Eric Garcia, although Barça will speak with the entity chaired by Luis Rubiales so that the former does not attend the appointment finally. Following the announcement of the list, Luis de la Fuente has appeared before the media to justify all the decisions he has made and analyze the news of the ‘Red’, classified for the quarterfinals of the Eurocup.

The coach of the Spanish under-21 team, in fact, has assured that he expects the performance of Luis Enrique’s men in the continental competition increase the number of fans who will follow the team during the Olympics, which “will be the continuation of the Eurocup & rdquor ;. “Everyone follows the Games, especially football, which has a greater popular roots. I hope the absolute wins the European and that helps us receive more support& rdquor ;, has added.

Regarding the list, made up of “players with great value for the present and the future of Spanish football & rdquor ;, De la Fuente explained that“ we have waited until the end & rdquor; to make it. It is 22 troops, four more than allowed, although “there is a query and a request from several federations to increase the number & rdquor;. “We had talked about incorporating players from the senior team. In these cases, you have to tread fine to find balance and develop a balanced list. I wanted to reward the players who took us to the Games& rdquor ;, has argued before noting that “the disposition of all the Spanish clubs has been exceptional & rdquor ;:“ Foreign teams are not obliged and have taken their right. There are players who are left out who could be with us& rdquor ;.

In addition to commenting that he has not called Sergio Ramos to justify his absence, because “I have not considered that he should have a special behavior with anyone & rdquor ;, the Olympic coach has valued that expects Ceballos, Asensio and Merino to contribute “what corresponds to them, seniority and experience & rdquor ;, although the key to success will consist, according to his judgment, in “building a united group, from a family& rdquor ;. Questioned by Unai Simón and his match against Croatia, De la Fuente highlighted his “extraordinary and impeccable reaction & rdquor; and praised the “Strength, integrity and integrity & rdquor; that always has in a goal “very complicated & rdquor; as is . Club.

In the personal field, the Riojan technician showed “Very proud to represent my country in the Olympic Games & rdquor;, “The dream of any athlete & rdquor ;. “It is a huge responsibility, but happiness surpasses all that. I am privileged for representing my country in this appointment & rdquor ;, he sentenced.