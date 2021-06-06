“I wanted to repeat 2012”

05/29/2021

On 05/30/2021 at 00:24 CEST

Sport.es

César Azpilicueta, captain of the Chelsea, he assured that since he arrived in 2012 the team wanted to repeat the victory in the final of the Champions League.

The Spanish player, starter in the final against him Manchester City, appeared by surprise during BT Sport’s interview with Kai havertz in order to praise the german, scorer of the match.

“He deserves it. For this season, for his mentality, for his teamwork, for how he has left everything on the field,” he said.

“I came here in 2012, after they won the ‘Champions’. I wanted to repeat that and this is incredible. My family is here to see it, “he stressed.

“It is a very beautiful night, full of emotion. For me eI am proud to be the captain of this team. The preparation we have done for this match has been incredible. It was spectacular, we had the option to score the second, but we knew how to suffer & rdquor ;, he added later in Movistar.

“Here we are, it’s the beauty of football. We have gone step by step, we knew it was difficult, but we have believed in us& rdquor ;, commented the captain that no one was betting on Chelsea being champion of the Champions League.