Ana María Aldón opens the channel in ‘Survivientes 2020’: ‘I wanted to have a knife in my hand to kill my father’

Ana María Aldón has faced the bridge of emotions of ‘Survivientes 2020’ in a completely sincere way, and has revealed an episode from his childhood that has managed to leave many people with their mouths open. Toñi Moreno has told on the set of the program that she knew that story because they are from the same town and that is why she has always had to be very strong.

Ana María Aldón between tears in ‘SV 2020’ / Photo: cuatro.com

The contestant has revealed through her words taking a tour of the guilt, forgiveness, repentance and estrangement that her father mistreated her mother when she was a child, and that without a doubt did much harm to her childhood: “I have a need to forgive my fatherBecause he was a very hard man, sometimes inhuman with his own family, but especially with my mother, for years he tortured my mother, and we saw him day by day, the six brothers, my brother and I got under the bed”.

On the other hand, what has surprised the most have been the wishes he had to end his father’s life to end his father’s suffering: “Since I’ve had the use of reason I wanted to have a knife in my hand to kill my father. Those days ended in the worst possible way, it was not fair because my mother is an angel who came down from heaven, but after many years my father changed, cancer came and in little more than two years he died. Now that I’m here I have realized that it’s time to forgive him, for the hard childhood I went through for that. Here I have realized that he is forgiven. ”

Ana María Aldón faces the bridge of emotions in ‘SV 2020’ / Photo: cuatro.com

After a hard childhood she feels guilty because she disappointed her mother, because of her rebellion when she was a teenager, something that led her to a pregnancy when she was very young: “I want to blame myself Because of these episodes of inhuman violence, I felt very guilty when in my adolescence I hid behind a arrogant, rude girl, I repented every day and was not able to ask her for forgiveness. ”

He regrets his behavior with his family

These words have served to tearfully apologize to his entire family and he regrets many things he has done: “I distanced myself from my family, of my brothers, and I want you to forgive me, I know they love me, it was my life, my feelings, what I need is for my family to forgive me for what I put them through at the time