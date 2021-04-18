“I wanted it to be a Lakers, but the damn Warriors came.”

The father of Klay thompson, Mychal Thompson would have wanted Klay Thompson to follow in his footsteps and also play for Los Angeles Lakers.

Of course, the Lakers faithful would have wanted that too. The young Thompson went on to play in California like his father, albeit in Oakland, where he helped the Golden State. Warriors to establish a dynasty in recent years.

In a funny tweet on Saturday, Mychal showed that he was trying to groom Klay at a young age to be a fan of Los Lakers and hopefully a player. The retired player from the NBA turned announcer shared an adorable retro photo of the sniper in a hoodie from the Lakers.

See? I TRIED to make him one… But the Dam Warriors got to him first… pic.twitter.com/CjxJYWzCeL – Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) April 17, 2021

Oh boy. The hypothetical idea of ​​Klay Thompson hitting 3s for the Lakers brings a lot of smiles to Los Angeles fans. Thompson, after all, has been to Los Angeles growing up. He was born in Los Angeles before his family moved to Oregon.

The Thompsons finally returned to California at Ladera Ranch when Klay was 14, while playing high school in Santa Margarita.

Mychal Thompson, on the other hand, won back-to-back titles in the NBA with the Lakers in 1987 and 1988. Klay eventually overshadowed him and won three titles with the WarriorsBut surely Mychal would have preferred me to win them in purple and gold uniforms.