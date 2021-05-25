“I want you to star in my next video clip”

When she came to The Dancer, Aina did so by distinguishing herself by her attitude, by her devotion to Lola Indigo and to the tender plea made through tears by his little brother. However, the girl had to say goodbye to the contest this Monday, when the first semifinal of the format was broadcast.

It happened after the three least voted in the first semifinal will occupy the contestants’ room, in which some spent almost the entire program, a selection method that was already seen in Idol Kids (Telecinco), a format with which The Dancer shares a production company, Freemantle.

At the end of the gala, the least voted contestants were Jose I Duna (54.6%) and Aina (63.0%), from Lola Indigo’s team, and Charly Brown (61.6%), from Rafa Méndez’s team. As they were the least voted, Jose I Duna were the first eliminated of the night, although they did not leave empty-handed.

Later, Captain Miguel Ángel Muñoz was placed in an unenviable position, as he had to choose the second eliminated contestant. The two options were Aina and Charly Brown, and the dancer chose to save the latter.

“I am not good at television programs. They have cast me the first of many places”

Then little Aina, despite trying to keep the type as she could, began to cry. Lola Indigo decided to sweeten the moment by giving her the best of news: Aina will star in her next video clip.

“Opportunities are on the street. I’m not good at TV shows. I have been thrown the first of many sites … this is nothing more than a contest. And since the opportunities are in the street, I want you to be the protagonist of my next video clip, “said Mimi Doblas excitedly.

The dancer also decided to give the other expelled from her team a chance, Jose I Duna: “You shine for who you are, because you are super special and because you don’t stop working. I believe in you and this is not the end, you are very children and you have to continue studying. As I want you to continue studying, I am going to give you a scholarship to both and I’m going to bring you to Madrid so you can spend a few days taking class, “concluded the ex-triumph.